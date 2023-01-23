UP govt to hold roadshow in Bengaluru on Monday to woo investors to state

government is all set to hold its seventh domestic roadshow in Bengaluru on Monday as part of its efforts to draw investors to the upcoming (GIS) 2023 in the state, an official release said.

The team of Chief Minister will participate in the roadshow in order to bring large-scale investment from Bengaluru.

As per an official statement, industrialists will be informed about the possibilities and opportunities for large-scale investment in .

This meeting will be on the basis of Business to Government (B2G).

Numerous eminent industrialists will also participate during the roadshow, in which ministers and senior officials will inform them about investment opportunities in and encourage them to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi's team in Bengaluru includes Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Cabinet Ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh, and Girish Chandra Yadav, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar, Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash, Special Secretary IT-Electronics Akshay Tripathi, YEIDA CEO Arunveer Singh and UP Defence Corridor Nodal Officer RKS Bhadauria will interact with industrialists.

In Bengaluru, the Group of Ministers and officials will also meet representatives of more than 32 organizations along with industrialists. Representatives of several groups including Wipro Enterprises, Britannia Industries, MKU Limited, Ola Electric, Kishan Croft Limited, Jyothi Labs, Orient Press Limited, Best Corporation, MTR Foods, and JR Group will also attend the roadshow event.

