Business Standard

Cold, windy morning in Delhi; minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees C

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Winter, Delhi winters

Delhi woke up to a windy and cold morning on Monday, a day after it witnessed light showers.

The city recorded 20 mm of rainfall in a period 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies for the day and said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality also saw a marginal improvement from 'very poor' to 'poor' on Monday. The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was recorded at 331 (very poor) but on Monday morning, the AQI read 285.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe-plus' category.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 11:29 IST

