Cold, windy morning in Delhi; minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees C

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka cuts tax on female hygiene products amid ongoing economic crisis
Dabur India enters women's personal hygiene with sanitary napkin launch
2022: Looking back at 20 years of Delhi Metro, on track for 2023
Over 10 MP Cong MLAs to propose Digvijaya Singh's candidature in Delhi
Germany plans more free drinking water fountains in public spaces
-
Delhi woke up to a windy and cold morning on Monday, a day after it witnessed light showers.
The city recorded 20 mm of rainfall in a period 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.
On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.
The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies for the day and said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's air quality also saw a marginal improvement from 'very poor' to 'poor' on Monday. The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was recorded at 331 (very poor) but on Monday morning, the AQI read 285.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe-plus' category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 11:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU