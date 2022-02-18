College in UP's Aligarh bans entry of students without prescribed uniform

-
ALSO READ
K'taka hijab row reaches Aligarh Muslim University, protest on Friday
'Let HC decide first': SC on plea seeking transfer of Hijab row cases
Hijab row: Plea filed in SC challenging Karnataka HC interim order
Hijab row: Protesting girls' information leaked, parents lodge complaint
Hijab row: SC to take up plea at 'appropriate time', refuses urgent hearing
-
Dharma Samaj (DS) College on Thursday issued a notice banning entry of students without the prescribed uniform.
"This is to inform all of the students of the college that they should come in the prescribed dress of the college. If they are not in the prescribed dress, the college administration will be compelled to deprive them of entering the college. Therefore, strict compliance of the above should be ensured," the notice reads.
Dr Raj Kumar Verma, Principal of the college, said that the administration will not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces.
"We'll not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces. Students are not allowed to wear a saffron stole or hijab inside college premises," he said.
The Hijab controversy began in Karnataka in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU