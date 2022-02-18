Environment ministry notifies guidelines on EPR on plastic packaging

Taking forward the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate single-use plastics, the has notified comprehensive guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) on plastic packaging, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Announcing the notification of the new Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2022 through social media late Thursday night, Yadav said the guidelines provide a framework to strengthen the circular economy of plastic waste and promote alternatives to plastic.

According to the notification, the new guidelines shall come into force with immediate effect.

