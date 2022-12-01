Companies eager to deploy ex-Agniveers after term completion: Centre

The has said that the companies involved in the defence sector were eager to deploy ex-Agniveers once they complete their terms with Forces.

Under the Agniveers scheme, the newly recruited soldiers will retire from the armed forces in just four years. The has started a job oriented interaction with the Indian Defence Industry for the employment opportunities of ex-Agniveers.

The companies during an interaction with the Ministry expressed their eagerness to deploy the ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the Armed Forces, a defence ministry official said on Thursday.

The session with Indian Defence Industry was chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. Senior executives from major Indian defence industry houses, including L&T, Adani Defence Ltd, Tata Advanced System Ltd, Ashok Leyland and others participated in the discussion.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the senior executives of the companies conveyed their unstinted support and commitment in the endeavour and expressed their eagerness to deploy the ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the Armed Forces. They assured that suitable provisions would be made in their recruitment policies for for Agniveers based on the available skill sets. Certain suggestions were also considered regarding bridging the skills learnt by Agniveers with the requirements of the industry.

The Defence Secretary highlighted the endeavour of the government to gainfully utilise the expertise of the Agniveers after their stint with Armed Forces with an objective to employ highly dedicated and disciplined youth in various sectors engaged in nation building. The skills gained by the Agniveers during their engagement with Armed Forces will help build a highly competent and professional work force which will be readily available for fruitful and productive engagement by the industry, he added.

The Defence Secretary, while acknowledging the encouraging response from the participants, urged the Indian defence manufacturers to act on their commitment and make policy announcements under the Corporate Recruitment plans at the earliest.

The organised this interaction with the Indian Defence Industry under the aegis of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers to seek opportunities for gainful employment of ex-Agniveers under the Corporate Recruitment Plan of the companies, the official added.

'Agniveer' recruitment in the Navy, Army and Air Force is being done in different parts of the country. Candidates, who are interested in applying for the Agnipath Recruitment in the Indian armed forces, can submit their applications on the official website.

--IANS

gcb/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)