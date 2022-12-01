Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as Revenue Secretary in Finance Ministry

-
-
Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday took charge as the secretary in Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
Malhotra replaced Tarun Bajaj, who superannuated on November 30.
A 1990-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra was working as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the revenue department since October this year.
Prior to that, he was serving as the secretary in Department of Financial Services (DFS). Malhotra takes over as the top bureaucrat in the revenue department at a time when the government is preparing for the Union Budget 2023-24 to be tabled in Parliament on February 1.
He would be looking into various tax-related proposals for the Budget and would also be the ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council.
Malhotra is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus and holds a master's degree in public policy from the Princeton University, US.
Shri Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as Secretary, Department of Revenue @FinMinIndia, in North Block, New Delhi, today. Prior to his joining as Secretary, Department of Revenue, @FinMinIndia, he was Secretary, Department of Financial Services @FinMinIndia, the finance ministry tweeted.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:53 IST
