Kisan Sena warns of bigger protest if Centre repeals new farm laws

Terming the three farm laws beneficial for the farmers, the Kisan Sena has requested the government not to repeal them and warned of a bigger protest if they are withdrawal.
Representatives of Kisan Sena from 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh met Union Agriculture
and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday and extended their support to the new laws.
The representatives of Kisan Sena have urged the Union Agriculture Minister not to repeal the three agricultural reform laws on any condition.
Addressing the representatives of the farmers' organisations, Tomar said the opposition parties who have not been able to do anything for the welfare for the farmers, despite being in the power for a long time, are raising questions on the reforms today.
Baghpat MP and former Union Minister Satyapal Singh, Kisan Mazdoor Sangh president Chaudhary Prakash Tomar, vice president Thakur Rajendra Singh, general secretary Baburam Ram Tyagi, Kisan Sena national convenor Gaurishankar Singh and other officials were also present in the meeting.
The farmers' agitation has been going on for the last four weeks at the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government. On the other hand, several farmers' organisations supporting the laws are also meeting the Union Agriculture Minister almost every day.
--IANS
pmj/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
