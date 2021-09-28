Complete ban on bursting, sale of firecrackers up to Jan 1 in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI stands at 245
Now, Delhiites to pay up to Rs 1 lakh for violating noise pollution norms
SC refuses to interfere with NGT order banning firecrackers during COVID-19
Delhi bans soaps, detergents not conforming to latest BIS parameters
CM Kejriwal expected to inaugurate Delhi's first smog tower on Aug 23
-
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Tuesday ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.
According to the order, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi.
The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said.
"There will be a 'complete ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi," the DPCC's order stated.
The DPCC has also asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to implement the directions and submit daily action taken reports to it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU