Complete infra projects in big cities in time, CM Thackeray tells officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reviewed infrastructure projects that are key to transportation in metropolitan areas of the state including Mumbai and asked for their speedy completion.
He also launched a book on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) regional plan which gives information about various projects and their utility.
The current status of the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) and Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik Metro projects was reviewed in detail at the meeting, said an official release.
About 35 to 40 per cent of the MTHL project has been completed and efforts are being made to complete the remaining part by September 2023, it said.
Thackeray also instructed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that rain water does not accumulate in metro project sites in the MMR.
