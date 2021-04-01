Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri hospitalised after testing Covid positive

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Thane district registers 535 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Rajasthan records eight more Covid-19 fatalities, 807 fresh cases
-
Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, his daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed on Thursday.
Rema issued a statement that read: "Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild Covid symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always."
Lahiri, fondly known as Bappi da to fans and colleagues, is widely regarded as Bollywood's Disco King, having pioneered the advent of the disco genre of music in Hindi films of the eighties and the nineties.
His biggest hits as a composer include the soundtracks of films like "Disco Dancer", "Namak Halaal", "Dance Dance", Sharaabi", "Saaheb", "Himmatwala", "Wardat", and "Chalte Chalte". In 2011, he made a comeback as a singer with the blockbuster song "Ooh lala la" in the film "The Dirty Picture".
--IANS
dc/vnc
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU