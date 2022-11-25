JUST IN
Gujarat becomes first state to get Jio True 5G across all districts
Business Standard

Concerned about Kejriwal, AAP reading old conspiracy script: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari says concerned about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's safety, alleges AAP reading 'old conspiracy script' against his party

Topics
Manoj Tiwari | AAP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manoj Tiwari
Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Friday said he was concerned about the safety of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and rejected the allegation that his party was conspiring to kill him, saying it was an old script of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that the BJP, fearing defeat in Gujarat Assembly and Delhi civic polls, was conspiring to kill Kejriwal and demanded a probe into it

Reacting to the allegation, Tiwari said, "The way an AAP MLA was thrashed by his own party volunteers for selling MCD poll tickets, I am concerned about the safety of Kejriwal. Sisodia is reading the old script that BJP is conspiring to kill Kejriwal."

"He does this every year, claiming murder threat to Kejriwal. I don't understand what is going on as Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested, Sisodia himself prophecies that Kejriwal will be murdered," he said in a press conference.

The BJP MP also alleged that Kejriwal and the AAP's top leadership were responsible for the death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj.

"Bhardwaj was assured a ticket by AAP for MCD polls. But the ticket was sold to someone else which forced him to commit suicide. Forcing someone to commit suicide is like murdering the person," Tiwari claimed and demanded a high-level probe into the death of Bhardwaj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 12:06 IST

