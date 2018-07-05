Cong's dirty tricks department spreading lies: BJP on Gujarat bitcoin scam

The BJP on Thursday dismissed the Congress's accusation against and its state leaders in an alleged scam as an attempt by the opposition party's "dirty tricks department" to spread confusion and lies.

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said the allegation of the Congress were laughable and nothing can be more unfortunate than this as it is the state police which has cracked the case and acted against several persons.

"The dirty tricks department of the Congress is at work to spread confusion and lies. It is blaming the police which has uncovered the case. I wonder if the Congress is trying to help somebody in this case as part of a conspiracy," Baluni said.



This is a typical Congress politics of lies and deceit, the BJP's media head said.

Action against nine policemen, including an IPS officer, has been taken in the case and probe is on, he said, noting that the state police has formed a special investigation team to investigate the crime.



Earlier, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil alleged that a ' scam' of over Rs 50 has surfaced in Gujarat and alleged the involvement of state police and BJP leadership there.