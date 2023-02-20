Investments in Uttarakhand creating new employment opportunities: Modi

-
ALSO READ
India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
Budget LIVE: Rs 35,000 cr for net-zero carbon emission goals, says FM
Government going to those considered remote earlier, says PM Modi
Fulfilling fundamental duties should be first priority of citizens: PM Modi
Water vision towards 2047 big contribution to Amrit Kaal, says PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said large-scale investments in the hills of Uttarakhand are creating new employment opportunities for the state's youth who earlier had to migrate to big cities in search of livelihood.
"This is the Amrit Kaal of unprecedented opportunities for the country's youths." the prime minister, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers here, said.
"Teachers have to play a big role in preparing them for the new century according to the new education policy," he said.
The prime minister also described teachers as a medium for big change.
"Large-scale investments in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand are not only boosting connectivity to remote villages but also creating new employment and self employment opportunities for youths near their homes so the state's youths return to their villages," Modi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 13:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU