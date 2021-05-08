Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questions GST on coronavirus vaccines

-
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the government over the goods and services tax (GST) on vaccines, saying the lives of can be lost but the Prime Minister's tax collection should not be lost.
In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Lives of people can be lost, but the tax collection of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should not be lost."
He also used the hash tag of GST.
His remarks came after several Congress-ruled states questioned the five per cent GST on the Covid vaccines.
With the five per cent GST on Covid vaccines the state governments have to pay Rs 15-20 extra per dose to the central government.
The Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments have opposed the move of collection of GST on Covid vaccines manufactured in India.
Even Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for waiver of GST on Covid vaccines.
Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to the Prime Minister saying his government's lack of a clear and coherent Covid and vaccination strategy, as well as its hubris in declaring premature victory as the virus was exponentially spreading, has placed India in a highly dangerous position.
He also slammed the government over the rise in fuel prices.
