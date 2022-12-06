JUST IN
Prez Murmu pays floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary
Priority should be given to countering terror financing: NSA Ajit Doval
Adani among 3 Indian billionaires in Forbes list of philanthropy heroes
Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions: PM on his death anniversary
ED attaches Kerala cooperative bank agent's assets worth Rs 30.70 crore
Traders stage protest after stone pelting incident on India-Nepal border
Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category with AQI at 337
2022: When Brand Deepika Padukone became India's global face of luxury
6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall alert
Sisodia's claims regarding non-cooperation of officials vague: Centre to SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Prez Murmu pays floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary
Business Standard

Congress MPs pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary

Congress MPs including its president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution on his 66th death anniversary

Topics
B R Ambedkar | Congress | Sonia Gandhi

ANI  General News 

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 58th death anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

Congress MPs including its president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution on his 66th death anniversary on Tuesday.

The day, also called the 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', commemorates Ambedkar's contribution to Indian society.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported women's rights and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and other leaders, on Ambedkar's death anniversary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on B R Ambedkar

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 12:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.