Kamal Nath formally declared as Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and
MLA from Chhindwara Kamal Nath was formally declared as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly on Wednesday.
Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma declared Nath, 73, as the leader of opposition.
"The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has received a letter in this regard from the Congress on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of the letter immediately, Kamal Nath has been declared the leader of opposition in the state Assembly," Sharma told PTI.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra congratulated Nath and said, "I hope that the opposition will play a responsible and positive role in the development of the state."
Nath resigned as chief minister on March 20 after his government was reduced to a minority following resignations of 22 Congress MLAs who later joined the BJP under the leadership of former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
