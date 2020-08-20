Kamal Nath formally declared as Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh

chief and



MLA from Chhindwara was formally declared as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma declared Nath, 73, as the leader of opposition.

"The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has received a letter in this regard from the on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of the letter immediately, has been declared the leader of opposition in the state Assembly," Sharma told PTI.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra congratulated Nath and said, "I hope that the opposition will play a responsible and positive role in the development of the state."



Nath resigned as chief minister on March 20 after his government was reduced to a minority following resignations of 22 MLAs who later joined the BJP under the leadership of former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)