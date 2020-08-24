Kamal Nath appeals Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and leader has appealed party president to 'give strength to the Party' by continuing as President and lead the party.

in a series of tweets, Madhya Pradesh Committee (MPCC) president Nath made an appeal to Gandhi on Sunday, a day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday (today).

"Any suggestion or insinuation that Mrs. Sonia Gandhi's leadership is in question is absurd. I appeal to Mrs. to give strength to the Congress Party by continuing as President and lead the Congress," Nath said.

Congress general secretary Nath further said that he had worked with Gandhi family members and led the Congress Party to victory in 2004 general elections.

"I have had the privilege of working with Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and I have also had the privilege of serving the Congress Party as a Member of Parliament for almost 40 years and as the longest-serving Member of Parliament," Office Of tweeted.

"I have been the General Secretary of the Congress Party for many years. We must not forget that in spite of the canard against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, she led the Congress Party to victory in 2004 and made Atal Bihari Vajpayee sit at home," he added.

Various leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar have requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president.

An internal dispute had emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party after several senior Congress leaders reportedly have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee.

There has been a debate in the Congress on the issue of leadership with a section of the party pitching for return of as party president.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the party's interim chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)