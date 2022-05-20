Consumer rights regulator issues notice to Ola, Uber over trade practices

-
ALSO READ
Negotiations on India-UAE CCPA complete; could be signed soon: UAE
How the dreams of thousands of Ola and Uber drivers are turning sour
Ola Electric begins rollout of charging points for its EVs across India
Ola to recall 1,441 units of S1 after getting govt's rap on knuckles
Uber Technologies to cut costs and slow down hiring, CEO tells staff
-
Consumer protection regulator CCPA on Friday said it has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber for unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights.
"We have issued notices to both Ola and Uber. Most of the consumer complaints received in the last one year are related to the deficiency in services and other unfair trade practices," Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI.
In a meeting held on May 10 with cab aggregators, the government had warned of strict action unless they improve their systems and redress rising consumer complaints.
"We told them about the rising consumer complaints against their platforms. We gave them the statistics also. We have asked them to improve their system and redress the consumer complaints otherwise the competent authority will take strict action," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had said after the meeting.
The meeting was attended by representatives of Ola, Uber, Meru, Rapido and Jugnu.
The authority has given 15-day time to reply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU