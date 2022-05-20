Karnataka mining: SC permits firms to export excavated iron ores

The on Friday permitted mining firms to export their excavated from mines in districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru in .

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the stand of the Central government and lifted the curb on export of and asked the firms to observe the conditions imposed by the authorities.

We grant appellants permission to sell already excavated stock etc. in three districts and permission granted to allocate iron ore by entering into direct contracts without resorting to e-auction. Permission granted to applicant to export iron ore produced in to countries abroad but in terms of Government of India policies, it said.

Iron ore exports from Karnataka were banned in 2012 by the apex court with an aim to preventing environmental degradation and to ensure that the mineral resources of the state are preserved for future generations as part of the concept of inter-generational equity.

The order was passed on pleas of mining firms seeking the lifting of curbs on sale and export of iron ore imposed earlier on account of rampant violations.

