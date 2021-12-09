Copter crash: Lone survivor to be shifted to Bengaluru for higher treatment

-
ALSO READ
US private equity fund Lone Star lays off majority of Asia staff: Sources
Kerala CM condoles death of Gen Rawat, others in copter crash in TN
Chopper crash: Black box recovered, lone survivor on life support
Chopper crash: Heard a loud sound, copter was in flames, says eyewitness
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
-
The lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, was being shifted to Bengaluru for higher treatment, his family and official sources said on Thursday.
IAF Group Captain Varun Singh was being shifted to Bengaluru from the Army hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu, his father said.
Official sources in Coimbatore also maintained the officer will be shifted to Bengaluru. His condition is said to be critical but stable and Singh had undergone three operations so far, they added.
Meanwhile, talking to PTI over phone, the Group Captain's father Colonel K P Singh (retired), who is a resident of Bhopal, said, "he is being shifted to Bengaluru. I have reached Wellington."
Asked about his son's condition, he said, "I can't say anything about that...I am not sure."
Lt Colonel Ishan R (retired), who lives next door to Col K P Singh's residence at Sun City on the Airport Road in the Madhya Pradesh capital, said he was hopeful the injured officer will recover.
He said Col K P Singh and his wife Uma were in Mumbai at the place of their younger son Tanuj, who is a Lt Commander in the Navy, when they received information about the unfortunate incident on Wednesday.
"I spoke to Colonel K P Singh this morning. He said his son was a fighter and will come out victorious (from the tragedy)," he said.
He recalled that Group Captain Varun Singh had earlier survived a life-threatening emergency while flying a Tejas aircraft during a test sortie last year. For his bravery, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra this year.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started investigation into the helicopter crash that killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 others.
Singh said in a statement in the Lok Sabha that all efforts were being made to save Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU