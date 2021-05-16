Corona curfew extended in Bhopal till May 24 to curb virus infections

-
The coronavirus-induced curfew in
Bhopal and Berasia town in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday extended till May 24 by Collector Avinash Lavaniya, an official said.
The corona curfew, which was supposed to end at 6am on May 17, has earlier been given multiple week-long extensions since April 12.
Essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the ambit of the curfew, he added.
The COVID-19 caseload in Bhopal, as on Saturday, was 1,12,226, including 838 deaths, the official said.
