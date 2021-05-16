Covid-19: Goa govt takes over admissions in all private hospitals

The government on Sunday



issued an order requisitioning the premises of the in the state for providing treatment to COVID-19 patients under the Disaster Management Act.

The order stated COVID-19 patients will be admitted in 50 per cent of the total beds in these hospitals as per the directions of designated officers of the government and the payment for the treatment of DDSSY (state-run insurance scheme) beneficiaries will be made by the government.

This order, applicable for one month, was issued by State Executive Committee secretary Sanjay Kumar under section 65 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Citing violation of norms, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state government will take over the rights to admission in all the 21 in the state treating COVID-19 patients from May 17.

He had said the move will ease the load on facilities like the Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The order mentions that in a bid to provide sufficient beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the were earlier directed to reserve a certain share of their total bed capacity for the treatment of such patients.

"The information has been received that private hospitals are either not admitting COVID-19 patients as per the earlier order issued for the reservation of beds or charging exorbitant fees for treatment of COVID patients, and denying treatment to the DDSSY beneficiaries," it stated.

Kumar said the competent authority has decided to requisition the premises of the private hospitals for its use to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients, along with the staff, vehicles and services, for a month from the date of the issue of this order or till further order under section 65 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per the order, the existing hospital management will continue to operate the hospital and its services.

The order said the payment for the treatment of DDSSY (state-run insurance scheme) beneficiaries will be made by the government to hospitals based on the treatment provided and upon verification of the bills as per the rates fixed by the Public Health Department.

As of Saturday, Goa's overall COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,34,542 while the death toll is 2,056, a health official had said.

