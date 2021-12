Coronavirus: 31 out of 54 Omicron patients in Maharashtra discharged

As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new variant Omicron in so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Monday.

No fresh case of Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, was reported in the state on Monday, keeping the newly discovered strain's tally unchanged at 54, he said. Of these, the highest 22 cases were from Mumbai. According to the health department, 31 of the 54 patients infected with Omicron so far have been discharged from hospitals after they returned negative RT-PCR test reports. Since December 1, as many as 1,36,400 travellers have arrived from overseas, including 20,105 from 'at-risk' countries, at airports in the state, it said. Of these, 23,015 travellers have gone through RT-PCR tests and samples of 115 COVID-19 positive passengers, including 86 from 'at-risk' countries, have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are infected with Omicron, the department added.

