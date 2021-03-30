Coronavirus claims 10 more lives in Uttar Pradesh; 918 new cases detected

-
Uttar Pradesh reported 10 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,800, while 918 new cases took the infection tally in the state to 6,15,996.
Four deaths were reported from Lucknow, two from Kanpur, and one each from Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Unnao and Auraiya, a health bulletin issued here said.
"The state reported 918 new cases of coronavirus infection in past 24 hours. While the death toll reached 8,800, the number of active cases is 9,195. The number of patients treated and discharged is now 5,98,001," it said.
The bulletin said the state has so far tested over 3.47 crore samples for COVID-19, including 64,519 on Monday.
