Coronavirus daily updates: Tamil Nadu adds 3,713 cases, sees 68 more deaths

: Tamil Nadu continued to
witness a spike in coronavirus cases with the state on Saturday reporting 3,713 cases and 68 fatalities, pushing the infection count to 78,335 and death toll to 1,025.
For the third straight day, the state reported over 3,500 cases.
The number of recoveries was at 2,737 today, totalling to 44,094 people getting discharged from health care institutions after recovery, a state health department bulletin said.
With the government laying emphasis on rampinig up testing of samples, the number tested on Saturday was at 34,805, taking the count to 10,77,454.
Active cases in the state stood at 33,213, the bulletin said.
