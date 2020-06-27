Coronavirus daily updates: Delhi adds 2,948 cases, sees 66 more deaths

The national capital on Saturday witnessed a spike of 2,948 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 80,188.

According to the Government, as many as 2,210 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 49,301 people have recovered while 2,558 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 13,411 COVID-19 tests were conducted today as against 21,144 on Friday. In total, 4,78,336 tests have been performed so far in the national capital. has a total of 315 containment zones.

Currently, 6,068 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 13,411 beds, 1,700 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres and 232 in the dedicated COVID Health Centre. Over 17,381 people are in home isolation.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the capital city currently has the capacity of over 13,500 beds, out of which 7,500 are vacant and only 6,000 are occupied. "We are arranging more beds in case the need arises in future. We will not sit idle."

On Saturday, India witnessed a highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases adding over 18,000 patients in just 24 hours taking the tally to half a million cases, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry data revealed.

A total of 18,552 new cases took the tally up to 5,08,953 as India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries. Now, it is over a lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

