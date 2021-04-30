Coronavirus: Drones for sanitizing city, delivering drugs, essentials

-
To contain the rising number of coronavirus cases here, drones are to be used to sanitize containment zones as well as deliver medicines and essential goods to the affected people.
An initiative of Bengaluru-Central MP P C Mohan and Garuda Aerospace, the drive to sanitize containment zones was kick-started by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday.
Speaking at the launch, the Chief Minister, welcoming the initiative, said, "Like other parts of the country, our state is also facing a situation due to the second wave of the COVID-19."
"During these difficult times, it is very important to supply timely delivery of emergency medicines and vaccines. I am happy to note that for the first time in the country, drones will be used for supplying medicines, and also for sanitizing public places," he said.
"I appreciate the efforts of Garuda Aerospace and Mohan," Yediyurappa told reporters.
He said the drones with a capacity to ferry 35-40 kg of materials can be used for delivering medicines and essential goods besides sanitising the areas.
Bengaluru urban district alone on Thursday witnessed 19,637 fresh infections and 143 deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 7,29,984 and 6,282 since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The city has 2,37,518 active cases whereas 4,86,183 people were discharged, including 6,128 on Thursday.
