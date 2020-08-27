JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Jammu and Kashmir: Govt jobs for kin of civilians killed in Pak shelling
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Goa reports 456 new positive cases, six more deaths

With 456 people testing positive for Covid-19 in Goa on Thursday, the overall tally in the state mounted to 15,483, the health department said

Topics
Goa | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Coronavirus
Healthcare worker checks the thermal temperature of the residence during a campaign for the coronavirus disease

With 456 people testing positive

for COVID-19 in Goa on Thursday, the overall tally in the state mounted to 15,483, the health department said.

Six persons succumbed to the infection during the day, due to which the death toll reached 171, it said.

A total of 356 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Thursday, which pushed the recovery count further to 11,867, the department said.

There are 3,445 active cases in the coastal state now.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 15,483, new cases 456, death toll 171, discharged 11,867, active cases 3,445, samples tested till date 1,89,667.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 20:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU