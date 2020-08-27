Coronavirus: Goa reports 456 new positive cases, six more deaths

With 456 people testing positive



for COVID-19 in on Thursday, the overall tally in the state mounted to 15,483, the health department said.

Six persons succumbed to the infection during the day, due to which the death toll reached 171, it said.

A total of 356 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Thursday, which pushed the recovery count further to 11,867, the department said.

There are 3,445 active cases in the coastal state now.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 15,483, new cases 456, death toll 171, discharged 11,867, active cases 3,445, samples tested till date 1,89,667.

