Flood situation improves in Uttar Pradesh; 17 districts affected now
Covid: Cong stages protest against Uttarakhand's 'disastrous' health system

To protest against the "disastrous" health system amid Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, Indira Hridayesh, Leader of Opposition, staged a sit-in and a one-day fasting session in Haldwani's Buddha Park

ANI  |  General News 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi.
To protest against the "disastrous" health system during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Uttarakhand, Indira Hridayesh, Leader of Opposition, staged a sit-in and a one-day fasting session on Wednesday in Haldwani's Buddha Park here.

Speaking to ANI, Hridayesh said, "Corona warriors in the state are worried about their safety, they are not even getting proper food. The Chief Minister himself is looking after the Health Department in the state. Therefore it is his responsibility to handle the disastrous health system here."

The state government has completely failed to provide a "good" health infrastructure in Uttarakhand, according to Hridayesh, adding that is why Congress was holding the symbolic protest here.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state currently has 4,806 active COVID-19 cases, while 219 have lost their lives due to the viral infection.

So far 11,524 people have been cured of COVID-19 infection so far.

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 18:18 IST

