Coronavirus growth rate declines 40% post lockdown, giving India hope

A glimmer of hope in the corona crisis shows a decline of 40 per cent in the growth rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country since the lockdown was imposed, health ministry data has revealed, even though the positive cases climbed to 13,387 with 437 deaths as on Friday.

India’s average growth of Covid-19 cases between March 15 and 31 was 2 per cent. Post lockdown, in the last two weeks the growth rate has come down to 1.2 per cent. “It is a product of how we are managing the situation at the ground level. This decline has happened after we have increased the collection of samples including those affected with severe acute respiratory infection,” said Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

India has so far conducted 3,19,400 tests. Of these, 28,340 tests were conducted on Thursday. India is developing capacity to manufacture 1o lakh test kits and 10 lakh rapid detection kits per month by May 2020, Aggarwal said.





The rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in the last seven days is reported around 6.2 days on an average as against 3 days before the lockdown.

“The cases will reduce if there is a lockdown, but it should force the government to continue this strategy indefinitely. We should use this time to prepare ourselves to face the increase in infections which is bound to happen when the lockdown is lifted,” said Jayaprakash Muliyil, epidemiologist.

In 19 states and union territories the doubling rate has been lower than the national average including in Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and Haryana among others.



In the last one day 1,007 new cases have come to light and 23 new deaths. Health ministry data has also reported that 13 per cent of patients have recovered so far. The outcome ratio, Aggarwal said for cases recovered versus deaths for Covid in India shows 20 per cent are dying and 80 per cent recovering, better than the global average.

According to experts however, many Covid deaths might not be getting reported or diagnosed in time. “Most poorer countries are reporting lower deaths due to lack of information systems. Unless active effort is made to document Covid deaths that number will not be known accurately,” Muliyil added.

Continuing their research on the coronavirus, the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) has found three varieties of and has not found any mutation so far. “The virus does not mutate very fast...If it does then we will adjust our science to it,” Raman R. Gangakhedkar, head scientist, ICMR said.