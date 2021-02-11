Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,871,060; global tally past 107.8 mn

live updates: India recorded 12,760 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The country reported a net reduction of 4,984 in active cases to bring its count down at 143,416. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.55 per cent (one in 179). The caseload tally stands at 10,871,060. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,048,802), Kerala (977,394), Karnataka (943,212), Andhra Pradesh (888,555), and Tamil Nadu (842,730).

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 reached 6.8 million on Wednesday, the 26th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the Union said.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 107.8 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 79,988,675 have recovered, 2,363,308 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 27,896,737, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

