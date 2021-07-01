Coronavirus LIVE: India's death toll nears 400,000; new cases at 48,878
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (813 cases), Mumbai 692 cases), Chennai (257 cases), Kolkata (191 cases), Delhi (94 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Corona updates: With second wave nowhere close to waning, India today recorded 48,878 infections and 991 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The country's total coronavirus caseload stands at 30,410,577, while the death toll has jumped to 399,475.
Kerala reported 13,550 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,085), Tamil Nadu (4,506), Andhra Pradesh (3,520), Karnataka (3,382), Delhi (101) and West Bengal (1,478).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,061,404), Kerala (2,924,165), Karnataka (2,843,810), Tamil Nadu (2,479,696), and Andhra Pradesh (1,889,513).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 182,962,443 confirmed cases and 3,962,378 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,543,512 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
