Coronavirus LIVE: India records 87,345 cases in last 24 hrs, Delhi 231

live updates: India's daily Covid-19 cases have fallen below 100,000 after 68 days. The country reported 87,345 new infections today and 2,115 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 28,996,949 and deaths to 351,344, Worldometer showed this morning. While the daily cases were the lowest since April 4, or in 68 days, the number of reported daily deaths in the country touched a low of a month-and-a-half (or since April 22). The low case count, however, came out of a drastically reduced number of tests. In view of the waning second wave, several states have decided to ease the lockdown-like curbs that were imposed to curtail the pace of infections.

With 19,448 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 11,958 new infections. Kerala reported 9,313 cases. Maharashtra 10,219, and Andhra Pradesh 4,872 cases. Delhi reported 231 fresh cases and West Bengal 5,887.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,842,000), Karnataka (2,707,481), Kerala (2,642,395), Tamil Nadu (2,256,681), and Andhra Pradesh (1,763,211).

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 174.3 million confirmed cases and 3,751,821 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,226,765, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.



