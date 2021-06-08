Coronavirus LIVE: India records 87,345 cases in last 24 hrs, Delhi 231

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: 12,557 new cases in Maharashtra, lowest in about 3 months
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra sees nearly 1,000 deaths in a day
Covid LIVE: Preparing for third wave, says Uddhav as cases hit 2-month low
Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka sees 31,830 new cases; 66,358 in Maharashtra
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala sees nearly 40,000 cases; 42,582 in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus live updates: India's daily Covid-19 cases have fallen below 100,000 after 68 days. The country reported 87,345 new infections today and 2,115 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 28,996,949 and deaths to 351,344, Worldometer showed this morning. While the daily cases were the lowest since April 4, or in 68 days, the number of reported daily deaths in the country touched a low of a month-and-a-half (or since April 22). The low case count, however, came out of a drastically reduced number of tests. In view of the waning second wave, several states have decided to ease the lockdown-like curbs that were imposed to curtail the pace of infections.
With 19,448 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 11,958 new infections. Kerala reported 9,313 cases. Maharashtra 10,219, and Andhra Pradesh 4,872 cases. Delhi reported 231 fresh cases and West Bengal 5,887.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,842,000), Karnataka (2,707,481), Kerala (2,642,395), Tamil Nadu (2,256,681), and Andhra Pradesh (1,763,211).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 174.3 million confirmed cases and 3,751,821 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,226,765, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
To read our previous day's blog on the coronavirus pandemic, click here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU