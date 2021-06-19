Coronavirus LIVE: India records 60,800 new case, death toll at 385,167

-
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reported 60,800 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's total coronavirus caseload has has reached 29,822,764. The country reported 1,269 deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 385,167. After recording the highest number of daily Covid-19 in the world for more than two-and-a-half months during the lethal second wave, India's average case count has dropped to second place with Brazil taking the dubious top spot again. In view of declining Covid-19 cases, states like UP, Kerala, MP, Rajasthan have relaxed lockdown curbs.
Kerala reported 12,469 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,798), Tamil Nadu (8,633), Andhra Pradesh (6,341), Karnataka (5,783), Delhi (165) and West Bengal (2,700).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,926,919), Karnataka (2,777,752), Kerala (2,786,412), Tamil Nadu (2,406,497), Andhra Pradesh (1,839,243).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 178,585,406 confirmed cases and 3,866,620 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,392,707, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
