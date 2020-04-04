JUST IN
IOB to collect donations for PM Cares Fund to combat coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Man freed from Nagpur jail to reduce crowding kills woman

A history-sheeter who was recently released from jail as part of measures to decrease crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak allegedly killed the wife of a police constable on Saturday, an official said in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Navin Gotafode slit the throat of Sushila, wife of Crime Branch head constable Ashok Muley, at around 10am on Saturday in Nandanvan area of the city, he said.

"Gotafode was released after a recent order to reduce crowding in jails to avoid an outbreak of coronavirus among inmates. He wanted to meet Sushila's son as the two were friends from school. Sushila objected to the friendship which angered Gotafode," the official said.

"On Friday night, he came to meet Sushila's son but could not. So he sneaked into their house on Saturday and slit the woman's throat. Gotafode also attacked the woman's son when he tried to stop him from fleeing," he added.

A murder case has been registered and a hunt was on to nab Gotafode, said zone IV Deputy Commissioner of Police Nirmala Devi.
