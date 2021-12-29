Gujarat reports 548 new Covid-19 cases, highest since June 9

reported 548 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, crossing the 500-mark for the first time after more than six-and-a- half months, raising its overall tally to 8,30,505, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

The state had last reported more than 500 cases at 544 on June 10. On June 9, 644 cases were reported in has witnessed a sharp jump in its daily COVID-19 cases over the last few days, recording 177 infections on Sunday, 204 on Monday, 394 on Tuesday and now 548. As against 548 new cases, only 65 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which pushed up the state's tally of active cases to 1,902, the department said. As many as 11 patients are critical, said the department in a release. The death toll rose to 10,116 with one more fatality during the day, it said. With 278 new cases, Ahmedabad district has recorded an over five-fold jump in daily infections in the last four days, the department data showed. Surat recorded 80 new cases, followed by Vadodara at 39, Anand 23, Rajkot 27 and Kheda 21 cases, among other districts. Gujarat also reported 19 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from four districts, raising their overall tally to 97, the health department said. As many as 1.94 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the state to 8.90 crore, it said. No fresh case of was reported in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, officials said. There is currently one active case in the Union Territory, which has so far reported a total of 10,663 COVID-19 cases, 10,658 recoveries and four deaths, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,30,505, new cases 548, death toll 10,116, discharged 8,18,487, active cases 1,902, people tested so far - figures not released.

