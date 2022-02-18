Coronavirus pandemic: Karnataka reports 1,333 fresh cases, 19 deaths

-
The declining trend in daily COVID-19 infections continued in Karnataka on Friday as well with the state logging 1,333 fresh infections and 19 fatalities.
With this, the cumulative COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths in the state have gone up to 39,34,448 and 39,757, respectively, the health department said.
The daily infection and fatality count was 1,579 and 23, respectively, on Thurdsay.
In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the health department said 4,890 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 38,78,470. Active cases stood at 16,184.
Bengaluru Urban district reported 705 infections and 9 deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases, including 61 in Mysuru, 55 in Tumakuru, 47 in Belagavi and 41 in Ballari.
There were deaths in 10 districts, including two in Dharwad. There were zero fatalities in 21 districts.
The positivity rate for the day was 1.59 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.42 per cent. As many as 83,355 tests were conducted, including 60,619 RT-PCR tests, taking the total tests to 6.89 crore so far.
There were 1,42,805 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.94 crore, the health department said.
