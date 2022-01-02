Coronavirus pandemic: Seven new cases take Sikkim's tally to 32,517

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,517 on Sunday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

Of the new cases, East logged five, while West and North reported one each.

Sikkim now has 58 active COVID-19 cases, 342 patients have migrated to other states and 31,708 people have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the virus stood at 409 in the Himalayan state, with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim has thus far tested over 2.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 184 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The state's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 3.8 per cent, while the recovery ratio remained at 98.5 per cent.

