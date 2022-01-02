JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Two more arrested for killing of BJP workers, driver in Lakhimpur Kheri
Business Standard

Odisha Covid update: State reports 23 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 37

Odisha has reported twenty-three new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to thirty-seven

Topics
Coronavirus | Odisha  | Omicron

ANI 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Odisha has reported twenty-three new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to thirty-seven, informed State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Sunday.

"23 new cases of Omicron detected in Odisha, the total number of cases with new variant has reached 37 in State," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, January 02 2022. 18:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU