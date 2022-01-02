Odisha Covid update: State reports 23 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 37

has reported twenty-three new cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of to thirty-seven, informed State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Sunday.

"23 new cases of detected in Odisha, the total number of cases with new variant has reached 37 in State," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)