Coronavirus: Street and hubs deserted as people go for social distancing

A view of deserted Rana Mahal Ghat of River Ganga in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Varanasi
A view of deserted Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra mosque in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer
A man wearing a protective mask stands near the deserted Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer
A deserted railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu
A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai
Deserted view of Khanyar neighbourhood during restrictions in Srinagar
A deserted view of Esplannade in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata
A employee of a restaurant sits inside an empty eatery in view of coronavirus pandemic near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra
A view of near deserted Abdul Rahman Street in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai
A bird's eye view shows a near deserted flyover in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Secretariat in Hyderabad
A view of near deserted Badi Chaupad in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur
