Coronavirus: Street and hubs deserted as people go for social distancing

A view of deserted Rana Mahal Ghat of River Ganga in the wake of pandemic, in Varanasi

1 / 11

A view of deserted Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra mosque in the wake of pandemic, in Ajmer

2 / 11

A man wearing a protective mask stands near the deserted Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in the wake of pandemic, in Ajmer

3 / 11

A deserted railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu

4 / 11

A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai

5 / 11

Deserted view of Khanyar neighbourhood during restrictions in Srinagar

6 / 11

A deserted view of Esplannade in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata

7 / 11

A employee of a restaurant sits inside an empty eatery in view of coronavirus pandemic near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra

8 / 11

A view of near deserted Abdul Rahman Street in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai

9 / 11

A bird's eye view shows a near deserted flyover in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Secretariat in Hyderabad

10 / 11

A view of near deserted Badi Chaupad in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur