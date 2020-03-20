JUST IN
Coronavirus: Street and hubs deserted as people go for social distancing

Amid a global coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised people to avoid stepping out of homes to the extent possible and take necessary precautions to contain Covid-19

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of deserted Rana Mahal Ghat of River Ganga in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Varanasi

A view of deserted Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra mosque in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer

A man wearing a protective mask stands near the deserted Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer

A deserted railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu

A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai

Deserted view of Khanyar neighbourhood during restrictions in Srinagar

A deserted view of Esplannade in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata

A employee of a restaurant sits inside an empty eatery in view of coronavirus pandemic near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra

A view of near deserted Abdul Rahman Street in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai

A bird's eye view shows a near deserted flyover in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Secretariat in Hyderabad

A view of near deserted Badi Chaupad in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur

First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 15:30 IST

