Coronavirus: UP provides cash relief to over a million daily wage workers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave Rs 1,000 each in to more than a million daily wage earners, including labourers, battling the three-week lockdown against the coronavirus.

The relief amount has been directly credited into the bank accounts of over 1.06 million beneficiaries estimated at Rs 106 crore, of which Rs 4.85 crore was credited during the day. The cash handout scheme is estimated to cost the government Rs 353 crore and benefit 3.53 million daily wagers, comprising 2.03 million construction labour registered with the state labour department, apart from 1.5 ...