Coronavirus update: 183 more test positive in Nashik; two patients die

Maharashtra's Nashik district



registered two more deaths, taking the toll to 240 on Wednesday, while 183 more persons tested positive, pushing up the count to 4,453, officials said.

Both the deceased were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, said an official communication issued by the district administration.

With this, the death toll in the North district has gone up to 240, the statement said.

Of the 240 people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic, 107 were from NMC (city)) areas alone.

In addition, as many as 183 more people were found positive, taking the tally to 4,453, the statement said.

The tally included 2,333 cases from Nashik city, 1,042 from Malegaon town and 948 from other parts of the district, it said.

The number of people who have recovered from the deadly infection stood at 2,455.

As many as 646 new suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district on Wednesday, the statement added.

In all, 1,994 people are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)