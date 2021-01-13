Coronavirus LIVE: Active cases in India at 216,356, tally nears 10.5 mn

live updates: A mega immunisation drive against Covid-19 has kicked off with nine flights transporting over 5.6 million doses of the vaccine to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday. Kerala will get the first consignment of over 400,000 vaccines today.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 14,898 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,494,811. Globally, nearly 92 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.



The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,971,552), Karnataka (928,055), Andhra Pradesh (885,037), Tamil Nadu (826,943), Kerala (814,258).



World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 92 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 65,806,183 have recovered, 1,968,544 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 23,364,614, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

