Corrupt, dictator, nikamma: Centre releases list of 'unparliamentary' words

Ahead of the of that begins on July 18, the Secretariat has released a list of 'unparliamentary' words. These words have been banned from usage during the proceedings of the .

Usage of many words - such as 'corruption', 'corrupt', 'Jumlajeevi', 'tanashah', 'Dictator', 'black' and 'Khalistani' are among those that have been banned.

'Baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader', 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' and 'Snoopgate' are the other words that have been banned.

Some words and expressions which were declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different legislative bodies in India as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments have been compiled by the Secretariat for ready reference in the future.

The present compilation also contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislatures in India in 2021.

The entries are arranged under keywords. The keywords are selected from the relevant expressions/words and then arranged in alphabetical order to facilitate quick and easy retrieval by the users.

Some of these keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

However, the Rajya Sabha chairman and Speaker will take the final call on expunging these words.

Attack from the opposition

Senior members of Parliament, including Jairam Ramesh, Derek O'Brien, Randeep Surjewala, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, have questioned the intent behind such a notification.

New Dictionary for New India. pic.twitter.com/SDiGWD4DfY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2022

In a tweet, Derek O'Brien said: "Session begins in a few days. Gag order issued on MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy."





I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy https://t.co/ucBD0MIG16 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 14, 2022

