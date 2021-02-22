Counting of votes for 6 Gujarat municipal corporations on Tuesday

-
Counting of votes polled in
elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, including major cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, will be held on Tuesday with all eyes on performance of the BJP which is in power in these civic bodies, officials said on Monday.
The counting will start at 9 am.
Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - was held on Sunday (February 21).
All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP.
"Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 am on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website," said MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission.
The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.
Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.
Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release.
Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.
