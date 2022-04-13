ED attaches several assets of NCP's Nawab Malik under money laundering law

The (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached multiple assets of jailed minister and leader Nawab Malik under the anti-money laundering law.

The federal probe agency said in a statement that it has issued a provisional order attaching properties belonging to "Mohammed Nawab Mohammed Islam Malik alias Nawab Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and Malik Infrastructure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)."



The properties include Goawala compound and a commercial unit in Mumbai's suburban Kurla (West), a 147.79-acre agricultural land located in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, three flats in Kurla (West) and two residential flats in Bandra (West).

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing for hearing 62-year-old Malik's appeal seeking immediate release from prison in this money laundering case.

The ED arrested Malik in Mumbai in February.

