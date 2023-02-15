JUST IN
Business Standard

Courtesy IAF, 2,500 underprivileged kids get to visit Aero India show

The first ever initiative of this kind at Aero India was organised in coordination with the government of Karnataka

Topics
Aero India show | IAF | Indian Air Force

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Aero India 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru | PTI photo

In a heartwarming gesture towards children from underprivileged backgrounds, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has facilitated a visit to the Aero India 2023 for around 2,500 students from across Karnataka.

The first ever initiative of this kind at Aero India was organised in coordination with the government of Karnataka.

The students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society hailing from Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class communities from various remote parts of the Karnataka are excited to be witnessing the Air Show.

This joint initiative of Social Welfare Department, government of Karnataka, with Indian Air Force is a defining moment for more than 2,500 children from more than 300 government residential schools to open their minds and use this platform as a runway to soar to newer heights, a defence department release stated.

On Tuesday, as part of the initiative, 150 students hailing from Valmiki Ashrama school, Ambedkar Vasati Shaale and Valmiki Vasathi Shaale from Bengaluru Rural areas witnessed the Aero India show.

The event left an indelible mark on the students' minds, inspiring and motivating them to pursue their dreams in the aerospace industry.

--IANS

pvn/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 19:44 IST

