FM exhorts exporters to foresee impact of global slowdown, engage with govt
Business Standard

39,000 real estate agents in Maharashtra to be trained: MahaRERA official

Being the middlemen between buyers and sellers of properties, agents are expected to guide both parties in the right direction

Topics
Real Estate  | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will train 39,000 real estate agents from across the state to enable them to impart better services to home and property buyers, a top official from the regulatory body said on Wednesday.

MahaRERA plans to complete the training, which has been made mandatory for agents, by September, said its nodal officer Sanjay Deshmukh at a session here organised for the first batch of the property agents.

Four agencies, including the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), have been entrusted with the mandatory training, which will be followed by an exam, said the official.

Being the middlemen between buyers and sellers of properties, agents are expected to guide both parties in the right direction, he said.

Rajan Bandelkar, president of NAREDCO said the move will bring in more transparency in the working of real estate agents.

A MahaRERA official said the government has also asked real estate agents to file their returns, a move aimed at checking their source of funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 19:28 IST

