COVAX scheme needs rules to prevent vaccine hoarding: WHO advisor NUSA DUA

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine hoarding by some countries leading to new Covid-19 variants?
TMS Ep55: Vaccine hoarding, Meena Ganesh, markets and plant-based meat
Collect details of edible oil, oilseeds stocks to check hoarding: Centre
Covid: WHO warns fears of Omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding
Goyal cautions cotton traders to refrain from hoarding, price manipulation
-
COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing network, needs a new set of rules in the long term to prevent the hoarding of vaccines by high income and vaccine-producing countries, a senior advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
COVAX, which is co-led by the WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), suffered as high-income countries used their purchasing power to steer the flow of vaccines, while manufacturing countries prioritised domestic distribution, said Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director General.
"You can't vaccinate one part of the world and then make low-income countries wait," he told media on the sidelines of meetings for the G20's financial track on the Indonesian island of Bali.
COVAX has since January largely allocated doses of COVID-19 vaccines proportionally among its 140-plus beneficiary states according to population size. In October, the WHO said it would distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage.
Aylward called for vaccine manufacturers to be more transparent.
"The manufacturers have got to say how many vaccines are going to who, and when. If we don't have that information, we can't plan properly," he said.
On Wednesday, the WHO said hospitalisations caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19, detected in 57 nations, was likely to rise as it spreads.
"Many people have said (Omicron) is not causing a lot of deaths. We don't know that," Aylward said.
"It is a very new virus, there has not been a lot of sequencing done that tells us the seriousness of this disease".
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by James Pearson)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU