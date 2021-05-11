Covaxin stock runs out for 18-44 age group, 125 centres to be shut: AAP MLA

-
ALSO READ
Delhi to shut Covaxin jab centres for 18-plus if stocks not refilled: AAP
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers
Staff shortage: AIIMS discontinues contact tracing of exposed workers
IOA working with AIIMS authorities to vaccinate Olympic-bound athletes
-
Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where the coronavirus vaccine was being administered, AAP MLA Atishi said on Tuesday.
In an online briefing, she also said Delhi will get 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre by Tuesday evening.
"We have run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where it is being administered after Tuesday evening," Atishi said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged the Centre to replenish Covaxin and Covishield stocks and said otherwise "we will have no option but to stop vaccination drive".
She said that more than 1.39 lakh people were given vaccine jabs in the national capital on May 10, the highest daily figure since the inoculation started.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU